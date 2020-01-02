Maxwell sworn in as Southern District Public Service Commissioner

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Dane Maxwell took the oath of office Thursday morning in Jackson, officially becoming the new Southern District Public Service Commissioner.
This will be the former Pascagoula mayor’s first term as commissioner, but not his first time working for the PSC. Years ago, he served as chief of staff for a previous commissioner, Curt Hebert.
“I’m grateful and honored to serve in this role as Public Service Commissioner,” Maxwell said. “The support throughout this entire process has been truly humbling and I can’t wait to get to work for the people of Mississippi.”
Thursday’s swearing in ceremony was conducted by Justice David M. Ishee of Gulfport in the Woolfolk State Building in Downtown Jackson.
Joining Maxwell on the commission will be Brandon Presley, representing the Northern District, and Brent Bailey from the Central District.
