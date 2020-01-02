Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-FATAL-PRISON-FIGHT
Inmates killed in fights at 3 Mississippi prisons this week
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Inmates have been killed in fights at three Mississippi prisons since Sunday. All of the state's correctional facilities remain on lockdown that was put in place after the first death. The lockdown means that inmates don't get to go outside and don't get to make phone calls or have visitors. Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers says an inmate was killed Thursday at the Regional Correctional Facility in the county. On Tuesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, one inmate was killed in a fight among prisoners. On Sunday at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County.
MISSISSIPPI-HUMAN SERVICES
Mississippi human services agency will get new director
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services is the latest state agency leader to announce his departure. Christopher Freeze will leave his job Jan. 14. That's the same day Tate Reeves will be inaugurated to succeed fellow Republican Phil Bryant as governor. Freeze is a former special agent in charge of the FBI in Mississippi. Bryant appointed him to lead Human Services in August.
DEER HUNTER-RATTLESNAKE
Hunter 1, rattlesnake 0 after scary encounter in deer stand
LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi hunter says he was trapped in his deer stand when a rattlesnake joined him there last month, but the snake ended up the loser. The Hattiesburg American reports Mack Ginn of Lexington heard the snake and then saw it. He was trapped on a wobbly chair, holding his deer rifle. He fired at the snake and missed, but hit it in the head with his second shot. Ginn says he was left with a dead snake, ringing ears and plans to upgrade the blind's flooring.
CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER-BRUNCH
Cultural center honors late civil rights leader with brunch
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A cultural center in Mississippi has hosted a jazz brunch to honor a late civil rights leader. WDAM-TV reports the Hattiesburg Cultural Center hosted the event Wednesday in honor of Jeanette Smith, a prominent leader in the city's civil rights movement in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Smith was 78 years old when she died in Atlanta in 2018. Her late husband, Dr. C.E. Smith, was also instrumental in Hattiesburg's civil rights movement. Both served as the president of the Forrest County NAACP, which they joined in 1959. The station says the center plans on hosting the brunch again next year to honor those that have made a difference for the civil rights organization.
2 BODIES FOUND
Mississippi sheriff: 2 bodies discovered along rural road
LAMAR, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say they suspect foul play was involved in the deaths of two people discovered along a rural north Mississippi road. Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby told news outlets the male and female bodies were found by people riding four-wheelers in Lamar on Wednesday afternoon. News outlets report the county coroner's office is determining the causes of death. Goolsby says the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist in the investigation. No additional details have been released.
AP-MS-ELECTION-2020-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi opens qualifying time for federal candidates
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Candidates for federal offices can begin filing qualifying papers on Thursday in Mississippi. The state's longest-serving member of Congress, Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, confirms that he's seeking another two-year term. The state's three Republican U.S. representatives _ Steven Palazzo, Trent Kelly and Michael Guest _ are also expected to run again. One of Mississippi's two U.S. senators, Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, is seeking a full six-year term. And, the Democrat she defeated in a November 2018 special election, former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy, said weeks ago that he is running again. That would set up a rematch if both candidates win the party nominations.