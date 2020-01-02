Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Inmates have been killed in fights at three Mississippi prisons since Sunday. All of the state's correctional facilities remain on lockdown that was put in place after the first death. The lockdown means that inmates don't get to go outside and don't get to make phone calls or have visitors. Chickasaw County Sheriff Jim Meyers says an inmate was killed Thursday at the Regional Correctional Facility in the county. On Tuesday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, one inmate was killed in a fight among prisoners. On Sunday at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County.