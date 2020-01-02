Hattiesburg Cultural Center honors civil rights leader at Jazz Brunch

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Cultural Center hosted a jazz brunch to celebrate the late Jeanette Musgrove Smith on Wednesday. Smith was a civil rights leader and a pillar in the community.
Several leaders from Hattiesburg spoke about Smith’s role in the community and her accomplishments.
“Smith was an election commissioner, she was a leader in the NAACP, she was the one who established the Golden Heritage life membership for the national office of the NAACP,” said Deborah Delgado, Hattiesburg city councilwoman for Ward 2.
The center will host the brunch again next year to honor those that made a difference for the African-American Society.
“It’s an effort to keep alive the legacy of people who came to us, who worked with us in the civil rights movement, to make things better when they were not good at all,” said Clarence Magee, president of the Forrest County NAACP.
Smith passed away in 2018, she would have been 80 years old this year.
