First Alert: Showers, storms continue Thursday night

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Showers and storms will continue to drift across the area this afternoon and evening. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible tonight and into the overnight hours. Temperautres will likely hold in the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.
Friday will be another mostly cloudy day with off and on showers in the morning. Things should start to dry out into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s. The chance for rain is around 60%.
Saturday will start off with low clouds and perhaps some fog in the places where the wind dies down enough. In the afternoon the wind from the northwest should pick back up and help to clear out the cloud cover. The clear skies should hold for Sunday, too. Highs both days will be around 60 degrees.
By Monday, high clouds will start to creep back into the area with highs in the mid 60s. And by Tuesday there will another chance for a few showers and a cold front swings through. This next front doesn’t look like it will amount to much more than a wind shift and a few showers. The chance for rain on Tuesday is only about 20% right now.
Dry again Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 50s and 60s.
By next Friday and Saturday another strong front moves through with another chance for storms and the potential for some severe weather.
