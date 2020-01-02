First Alert: Severe storm threat picks up this afternoon

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Storm Prediction Center continues to peg South Mississippi with a slight risk for severe weather Thursday. The Weather Prediction Center has parts of our area under a marginal risk for flooding through Friday.
The rain continues to be light, to moderate, to heavy at times. Rain like this will likely continue through midday. We might see a break from in the rain shortly after lunch through a little after dinner. But if so, it may not be much of a break. It will still be humid, breezy and drizzly.
The front rolls through later this evening, likely between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., but there isn't much 'umph' back there to move it through. So, it may take its sweet time.
As it passes, there will be a chance for heavier rain, but the threat for severe weather in our area as the front passes looks pretty slim right now.
The best bet for severe weather is going to be between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. tonight. You may be asking, "Wait a second, Nick. I thought you said that was when the break was going to be."
You're right. This is why weather forecast communication in South Mississippi can be really head-scratching at times and why when I'm on TV, I understand why when I get to the end of a forecast and everyone is looking around that Minion GIF saying "WHAT?!"
So... here we go!
During our "break" from the on-and-off rain, if, again, if, a storm can develop, it will be in the most ripe conditions for producing severe weather. The chance we get a storm to develop in that window, in our area, is around 20%. That’s not great but not zero.
There will be another chance for a severe storm as the front passes, but I think the chance for that to happen is down below 10%, given the available data.
The main concern today is heavy rain. With the strongest storms, the heavy rain could be accompanied by frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 70mph and the potential for a brief and weak tornado.
The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor the conditions and give you the heads up if anything changes.
