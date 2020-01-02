Covington Co. elected officials sworn into office

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A swearing-in ceremony for Covington County officials was held Thursday morning in Collins.
Among the new office holders who took their oaths were Sheriff Darrell Perkins, District 4 Supervisor Fenton Pope and Chancery Clerk and former 4th District supervisor Guy Easterling.
Tax Assessor Cindy Altman Sanford, Circuit Clerk Melissa Duckworth, District Attorney Matthew Sullivan and Coroner Chris Daquila were also sworn in, along with justice court judges, constables and deputy chancery and circuit clerks.
Chancery Judge David Shoemake administered the oaths of office.
