Silver Alert cancelled for 76-year-old Covington Co. woman

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has cancelled a Silver Alert for 76-year-old Francisca Quinones of Mt. Olive, Covington County, MS.
She has been found safe.
Quinones is described as an Asian female, five feet tall, weighing 200lbs with black and gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray or black pants with socks but no shoes.
She went missing on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, around 2:30 p.m. when she was last seen walking with an unknown direction of travel around 2:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Covington County.
Quinones has since been found.
