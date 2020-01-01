Possible homicide investigation underway in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide Tuesday night.
FCSO received a call around 9:30 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of McGilvery Road, outside the city limits of Petal.
When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered the body of an elderly man with signs of trauma.
Deputies suspect foul play was involved.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the identity of the victim has not been released, and the body has been sent to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for an autopsy.
If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 544-7800.
