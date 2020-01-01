Nicholls St. looks for home win vs Incarnate Word

SUPER SENIORS: Nicholls State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dexter McClanahan, Warith Alatishe, Andre Jones, Elvis Harvey Jr. and D'Angelo Hunter have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team's scoring this year and 62 percent of all Colonels points over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIS: Keaston Willis has connected on 39.7 percent of the 73 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 11 for 27 over his last three games. He's also made 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.