New Year’s Day Forecast

For New Year’s Day, you can look for mostly clear skies with highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Clouds will increase Wednesday night with a few showers possible and lows in the upper 40s. Rain is likely on Thursday into Friday. Some of the rain could be heavy at times with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday and in the upper 60s on Friday. By Saturday, the system moves away from the area with colder air returning for the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s for the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Lows will be in the 30s. Monday looks cool and dry with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 30s to around 40.