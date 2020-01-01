Jack’s Journey - How the precision passer arrived at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There was no question what Jack Abraham would be when he grew up.
The son of former Ole Miss quarterback Michael, Jack took after his dad early and often.
“He’s been a football junkie since he was like five years old,” said Northwest Mississippi offensive coordinator Stan Hill, who coached Jack at Oxford High and in Senatobia. “I remember his dad and people telling stories about him in the Grove. He was five, ripping it to everybody."
”As a second-grader – pee-wee football – he was throwing a corner route on the money," said Jack’s Oxford head coach Johnny Hill. Jack never missed a chance to learn more about football – Ole Miss games routinely seemed like a good opportunity.
"His dad told me when he'd go to Ole Miss games as a kid, he would dissect the defense instead of watching the game,” Johnny said. “He was out there dissecting the defense and where the ball needed to go."
“I would go up to the games with my dad and sit up in the press box and he’d kind of teach me defenses,” Jack said. “He was around football a good bit. He coached me until I was about 7th, 8th grade.”
What Jack may have lacked in size growing up, he was always ahead of the curve mentally. His knowledge of the game helped immensely during his stops at Louisiana Tech, Northwest Mississippi Community College and eventually Southern Miss.
Jack tossed for 2,949 yards and 23 touchdowns as a Ranger in 2017, followed up by 2,347 yards and a nation-best 73 percent completion percentage in his first season at Southern Miss.
The four different offensive coordinators along the way hasn’t hampered Jack in the slightest. His latest play-caller Buster Faulkner has helped Jack complete 67 percent of his passes for a career-high 3,329 yards in 2019 – both marks rank second among Conference USA quarterbacks.
"Jack's one of the smartest guys I've ever been around in general,” Faulkner said. “I think toward the end of the year maybe I put too much on him because he is so smart. He's got a great trait in that and I think that's the number one thing you're looking for in a quarterback – that and toughness and competitiveness. I've really enjoyed coaching him, being around him every day. You couldn't ask for a better guy to be around."
The innate ability to put the ball right where it's supposed to be never put on display better than when Jack carved up Troy for 463 yards, completing his first 17 passes.
It was reminiscent of that same kid slinging it across the playgrounds of Oxford.
"You know his job is not to run over folks,” Johnny said. “It's get it in your playmaker's hands and run a football team, be that guy. And he does that exceptionally well."
"As far as knowledge and grasp of the game, he’s one of the best that I’ve ever coached for sure,” Stan said.
