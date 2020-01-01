FIRST ALERT: New Year’s morning forecast

We’re starting 2020 with cooler temperatures in the low 30s with mostly sunny skies. Today will be nice, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s. Skies will be cloudy this evening with temperatures in the upper 50s. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move in Thursday, with the day most likely being a washout. We’ll also have to watch out for a stray strong storm or two with gusty winds being the main threat. Rain will linger overnight and much of the day on Friday. We could pick up between 2-5 inches by the time the rain ends.
The rain will clear out by the weekend, leaving us nice and sunny with highs in the 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.
