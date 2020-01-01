Fight at Parchman leaves one inmate dead, others hurt

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A fight at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman left one inmate dead and injured several other inmates, reports WTVA.
According to Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton, the fight among inmates happened in Unit 29 around 9 p.m. Tuesday and spread to other buildings within the unit.
A prison official called Burton to the prison before 1 a.m. Wednesday about the dead inmate.
Burton said the inmate who died suffered multiple stab wounds, possibly from a shank.
The coroner added that she will release the name of the person who died once the Mississippi Department of Corrections contacts the family.
The fight happened just days after the state put all of its prisons on a lockdown because of a disturbance at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County, where an inmate died.
