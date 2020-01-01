6 charged in connection to Perry County gang-related shootings

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Six men have been arrested in connection to two recent Perry County shootings that are believed to be gang-related.
Beamont police and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on the morning of Dec. 26 at Oakwood Apartments on Second Street in Beaumont. Officers determined that several shots were fired into a vehicle and into three apartments, though no injuries were reported.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to another shooting on the morning of Dec. 29 in Little Creek in which two men were injured and transported to George County Hospital by personal vehicle, where they are stable. The Beaumont Police Department and the Richton Police Department assisted in the call, and the Hattiesburg Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit was called to process the crime scene.
Several weapons were recovered from the home, and investigators determined that two were stolen, according to PCSO.
The following people have been charged in connection to the shootings:
- Billy Wayne Berry, 26, was charged with hindering prosecution, possession of a stolen firearm and gang activity.
- Ralphel Jarez Carter, 29, was charged with hindering prosecution and gang activity.
- Jeffrey Brown, 23, was charged with hindering prosecution, gang activity and possession of a stolen firearm.
- Joshua Steele, 25, was charged with hindering prosecution and gang activity.
- Jordan Tate Martin, 26, was charged with hindering prosecution and gang activity.
- Joshua David Griffin, 29, was charged with hindering prosecution and gang activity.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in another gang-related shooting in McLain on Dec. 24, where two men were injured and are listed as stable. The McLain Police Department is handling the investigation.
More arrests are expected in the investigations. If you have any information or see anything suspicious, you are asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 601-964-8461. You can also anonymously call Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-7867.
You could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.
