USM eager for challenge against strong Tulane rushing attack

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Golden Eagles held their final football practice of 2019 on Monday at “The Rock.”
Southern Miss travels to Fort Worth, Texas on New Year’s Eve in anticipation of the Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday. USM is set to renew its rivalry with Tulane at 10:30 a.m.
The Green Wave (6-6) boast a stout rushing attack – their 250 yards per game this season rank second in the American Athletic Conference. However, the Eagles sit atop Conference USA with an average of 111.8 yards per game allowed to their opponents.
Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan isn’t shy to tuck it and run. The LSU transfer leads the Wave with 704 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns this season.
Meanwhile, Southern Miss has yielded just 125 rushing yards all season to opposing quarterbacks which includes UTEP quarterback Kai Locksley’s 114-yard performance against the Eagles.
“Each quarterback that can move they got different strengths and weaknesses about ‘em,” said USM junior defensive lineman Jacques Turner. “With [McMillan] we have to try and limit him and try to make him throw the ball. He’s the guy that gets them going. I think if we stop him, we can kind of limit them to what they can do.”
“We’re pretty confident in our abilities, we’re a tight-knit group,” said USM senior defensive lineman Demarrio Smith. “I feel real confident. I trust the guys to my left and right and I feel real good going into the game.”
