Petal woman killed in New Year’s Eve crash

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal woman was killed in a crash on State Route 589 in Lamar County on New Year’s Eve.
Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel said the single-vehicle crash happened south of U.S. Highway 98 just after 1 a.m.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said it appears a Nissan Sentra was heading north on the highway when it ran off the roadway and hit a tree.
Creel said the passenger in the vehicle, 28-year-old Kimberly Sumrall, was pronounced dead at the scene. Luck said the driver, a 24-year-old man, was taken to Forrest General Hospital with serious injuries.
Neither Sumrall nor the driver were wearing a seat belt when the crash happened, Luck said.
According to Creel, Sumrall was currently living in Hattiesburg but was from Petal.
Luck said the crash remains under investigation, and criminal charges are pending.
