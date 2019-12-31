MDOC Commissioner Pelicia Hall stepping down

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall is leaving the agency.
Hall tells us she has accepted a position in the private sector and will leave MDOC in mid-January.
She says she is thankful to Governor Phil Bryant for the opportunity to serve the state, but also says she is excited about the new opportunity.
Her new position will allow her to continue working as an advocate for criminal justice reform and to support better wages and working conditions for MDOC employees.
This is a developing story and we will bring you new information as it becomes available.
