A man’s phone has been returned after he dropped it in the Reservoir 3 years ago

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three years ago, Steven Duty dropped his phone into the Reservoir.
Well, this past Sunday, Steven Carter found it in ankle-deep water while hunting.
After making the discovery, Carter posted a picture of the phone on Facebook along with Duty’s driver’s license, which was tucked away in a card holder on the back of his phone case.
“Anyone know a Steven Duty from Collins Mississippi? I found your phone in ankle deep water while hunting in the reservoir today,” the post read.
The post has since been shared 31,000 times.
And yesterday, Carter met up with Duty and the phone was returned!
Babette Duty posted on Facebook that Steven lost the phone while bass fishing.
She says he tried to retrieve it, but the water was too cold for him to jump in and get it.
“[Steven] is hoping he can get [the phone] to come on so he can get state secrets off of it. AKA bass fishing weigh points. Lol,” she wrote.
