Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

Federal investigators say a small plane that crashed over the weekend in south Louisiana was intact when it hit the ground. Five people were killed in the Saturday plane crash. They were on their way from Lafayette to Atlanta to watch the Peach Bowl. During a news conference Monday, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg stressed that the investigation into the Saturday crash in Lafayette was still in its early days. But he offered some details of what investigators have learned so far and what they will be looking at in the weeks and months ahead.