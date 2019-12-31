Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — No. 3 Clemson is the underdog once more heading into the College Football Playoff championship. Top-ranked LSU is a 4.5-point favorite over Clemson heading into the teams' showdown for the title in New Orleans on Jan. 13. If any team is comfortable working from behind, it's Clemson. The team began the year No. 1, yet slipped to No. 5 in the first CFP rankings after some early mistakes from star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and a closer-than-expected win at North Carolina. Clemson showed its strength last week with a 29-23 win over Ohio State at the Fiesta Bowl to advance.