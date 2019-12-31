Hattiesburg prepares for Midnight on Front Street celebration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is preparing to bring in the New Year in a big way.
The city’s second Midnight on Front Street celebration on Tuesday night is expected to draw large crowds to downtown Hattiesburg.
Key roads in downtown will shut down at 7 p.m. ahead of the festivities.
Organizers say there will be something for everyone at the event, including children.
A kids zone will open at 8 p.m. at Pine Street and Main Street. The movie “Toy Story 4” will be showing at 8:15 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.
At 9:30 p.m., street vendors will open and DJ Kuhjo will begin playing.
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker will speak at 11:50 and the countdown to 2020 will begin. The Hub sign will drop as the clock strikes midnight, and fireworks will bring in the New Year in style.
