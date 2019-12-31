City of Laurel set to kick off New Year with pinecone drop

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Downtown Laurel is expected to be packed full of people Tuesday night to kick off the New Year.
"We though 2020 would be a fun year to do it since we're going into a new decade,” said event organizer Karie Rowell. “We just thought that it would be a really cool time to do a New Year’s Eve event."
The Downtown Countdown event will feature a children's area from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. that will end with fireworks and a balloon drop.
Starting at 8:00, adults will be able to enjoy beer and champagne service, food trucks, and, something different, a pinecone drop.
"New York does the crystal ball, Mobile does the moon pie and we wanted to do a loblolly pinecone, because of the loblolly pine trees around here,” said Rowell.
The huge pinecone took almost a month to complete. The 7 foot by 5 foot structure is completely covered in lights and will drop at midnight from the top of the First National Bank.
“We glued about four pieces of this together,” said Mark Weaber, creator of the pinecone. "Started on the bottom and drew the patterns on it and then started carving it with the chainsaw. It’s going to be a good, new annual event that they will do every year, just like all the big cities do. We’re just using a pinecone. Maybe next year we’ll make a big squirrel to go with it.”
This event is free to the public.
