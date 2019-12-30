Cab company expresses shock after arrest of teens in Columbia cab drivers murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police have made an arrest in the death of a cab driver found gunned down in his car on a December night in north Columbia.
Paul Swatsell, 53, worked for Checker Yellow Cab.
He picked up five juveniles at a Waffle House on the night of Dec. 15. When he dropped them off, police said the teens robbed him and shot him, causing his car to crash into a tree.
Officers said they were able to identify all the juveniles involved based on tips and video surveillance.
Police arrested two 14-year-olds, charging them with murder and armed robbery, among other offenses. Their names have not been released.
Swatsell’s death is a tragedy that many co-workers and friends said has been difficult to process.
“We’re still kind of in a state of shock. It’s just very tragic and sad,” Peyton Greene, the Checker Yellow Cab Company owner, said.
Greene said the company is like a family, and Swatsell’s fellow cab drivers have felt angry and sad losing Swatsell that way.
“It’s very tragic and sad what happened to Paul,” Greene said. “I mean Paul would have given the money. There’s no reason for these kids to shoot and murder Paul. He was just a hardworking, dedicated, and loyal guy. Just an awesome guy.”
His generosity and kind spirit is something that friends, including his pastor at Abundant Life Assembly of God in West Columbia, spoke about in the wake of his death.
“He would have given the shirt off his back to anyone. If these assailants had just asked for money he would have reached into his pocket and given it. They didn’t have to blow him away,” Pastor Jerry Flowers said.
Pastor Jerry Flowers told WIS in an interview a few days after Swatsell’s funeral he had been driving a cab for over 30 years, fulfilling a life-long dream.
“I said when you were a kid what did you want to be and he said a cab driver. He loved meeting people,” Pastor Flowers said.
Pastor Flowers said after Swatsell was killed the church held a prayer service for all cab drivers.
“These cab drivers, their lives are really on the line,” Pastor Flowers said. “Because when they pick up someone they don’t know the person they’ve picked up and what might be their intentions.”
Greene said Swatsell’s coworkers are facing a new round of shock in the wake of the arrests of two teens, announced by Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook yesterday.
“We were shocked; 14 years old. They are still a child,” Greene said.
Greene said he was at the bond hearings of one of the 14-year-olds today, along with a few of Swatsell’s co-workers and friends, wanting to honor the man who was so generous to so many.
Greene said that Checker Cab Company doesn’t plan to make any changes in the wake of this shooting, but they do have safety measures in place for drivers and riders, including a way to call the company dispatch from their app.
Greene said the juvenile’s lawyers waived their right to a bond hearing, and both are still behind bars.
Chief Skip Holbrook said the investigation is open and there could be more arrests.
