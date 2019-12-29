R3SM partners up with project Christmas house to rebuild a home.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Project Christmas House is back again helping R3SM rebuild a home destroyed by the 2017 tornado in Hattiesburg.
The group is made up of several churches from Tennessee and Kentucky. This is the second time that Project Christmas house has been involved with rebuilding the house.
Bill Carr, the coordinator for Project Christmas House, said it’s an honor to be able to help someone in during this time of year.
“Being the hands and feet of Christ at Christmastime, giving that Christ gave us his son, the greatest gift ever given. So if we can build someone a house and it’s just an honor to be able to do this,” said Carr
Mavis Creagh mentions how many individuals have volunteered to help in the past two year and the amount of donations that have came since then.
“In total, it’s been over 2,000 volunteers, almost 3,000 in the last two years, that have donated their services to the community and that equates to almost $3 million donated labor,” said Creagh.
The Project Christmas House is for everyone, ages young and old.
The house is expected to be finished by February 2020.
