LRMA to host four major exhibits in 2020

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Visitors to the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will enjoy four major exhibitions in 2020.
Three of them will focus on the permanent collections housed at the facility.
Beginning in late January, you’ll be able to see an exhibit of metalwork, which will last until late May.
From March to July, visitors can view an exhibit featuring works from art teachers at colleges and universities across Mississippi. Those works are inspired by the museum’s permanent collection.
Also in the summer, visitors will see abstract works from contemporary artist Bill Scott.
In the fall, the museum will highlight its collection of Native-American baskets by hosting an exhibit of prints from the late artist Helen Hardin.
“We always look for things that kind of extend the permanent collection, but also maybe introduce our visitors and patrons to something new or a different way to look at something and so, I think that’s kind of what we get to do this year with the variety of exhibitions,” said George Bassi, museum director.
The museum will also have plenty of annual events and activities that will highlight the arts, including the Blues Bash, the Heritage Arts Festival and Very Special Arts Festival.
“We’re at year 27 of our Blues Bash coming up in 2020,” said Bassi. "It will be our 26th year for the Very Special Arts Festival, so all those things have taken on a life of heir own and will hopefully, become things in the community that people look forward to.
The museum opened in 1923.
