Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is asking a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that said the state’s ban on most abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy is unconstitutional. The ruling was issued Dec. 13 by a panel of three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Republican Gov. Phil Bryant said the next day that he wants the state to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Papers filed Friday are an in-between step. Mississippi is asking the full 5th Circuit to toss out the panel’s decision and reconsider the case.