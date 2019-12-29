Kent State plays Miss. St.

TEAM LEADERS: Mississippi State's Reggie Perry has averaged 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds while Tyson Carter has put up 16.1 points and 4.4 assists. For the Golden Flashes, Danny Pippen has averaged 14.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 blocks while Troy Simons has put up 12.6 points and 4.2 rebounds.DOMINANT DANNY: Pippen has connected on 34.6 percent of the 78 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 21 over the last three games. He's also made 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.