High School Basketball - Saturday Scores

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several local schools wrapped up their respective Holiday tournaments over the weekend. Here’s a look at some of the high school basketball scores on Saturday:
Boys
- Oak Grove (73) Hattiesburg (70)
- Laurel (63) Jefferson Davis County (53)
- Pearl River Central (41) PCS (34)
- West Marion (40) Jefferson County (36)
- FCAHS (57) McAdory (54)
- North Forrest (61) Poplarville (46)
- West Jones (50) Lafayette (38)
- South Jones (51) Hancock (46)
Girls
- Wayne County (44) West Jones (38)
- North Pike (36) Lumberton (30)
- Laurel (43) Natchez (41)
- Clinton (62) Petal (32)
- Bay Springs (57) Heidelberg (40)
- PCS (49) Pearl River Central (15)
