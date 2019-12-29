High School Basketball - Saturday Scores

By Taylor Curet | December 28, 2019 at 11:32 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 11:32 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several local schools wrapped up their respective Holiday tournaments over the weekend. Here’s a look at some of the high school basketball scores on Saturday:

Boys

  • Oak Grove (73) Hattiesburg (70)
  • Laurel (63) Jefferson Davis County (53)
  • Pearl River Central (41) PCS (34)
  • West Marion (40) Jefferson County (36)
  • FCAHS (57) McAdory (54)
  • North Forrest (61) Poplarville (46)
  • West Jones (50) Lafayette (38)
  • South Jones (51) Hancock (46)

Girls

  • Wayne County (44) West Jones (38)
  • North Pike (36) Lumberton (30)
  • Laurel (43) Natchez (41)
  • Clinton (62) Petal (32)
  • Bay Springs (57) Heidelberg (40)
  • PCS (49) Pearl River Central (15)

