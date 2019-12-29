Funeral services held for Marion firefighter who died before Christmas

Marion County firefighter funeral
By Charles Herrington | December 28, 2019 at 9:57 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 9:57 PM

Columbia, Miss. (WDAM) - Funeral services were held Saturday for a Marion County firefighter who died just before Christmas.

New Life Fellowship Church hosted services for Kayla Thompson. She was a firefighter and emergency medical technician who worked with South Marion Fire & Rescue.

Thompson died Dec. 22 from an illness.

She had been with the fire department for five years and graduated from the State Fire Academy in September.

Trucks from about a dozen different fire departments led a procession from the church to the burial site at Rest Haven Cemetery.

Thompson was 28 years old.

