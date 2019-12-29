Favre named among top NFL quarterbacks ever

For the second time in two days, the University of Southern Mississippi saw one of its all-time football greats be voted onto an “All-Time” team.
Former USM standout Brett Favre was one of 10 quarterbacks selected to ESPN’s “All-Time Team” to celebrate the 100th season of the National Football League.
Favre, the only player to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award three consecutive times, was joined by Sammy Baugh, Tom Brady, John Elway, Otto Graham, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino, Joe Montana and Johnny Unitas.
Eight of the 10 reside in the Hall of Fame except Manning and Brady, who are not eligible yet. All have won league championships except Marino.
Favre, who played at USM from 1987-90, was drafted in the second round as the 33rd overall pick of the 1991 draft by the Atlanta Falcons. Traded the next year to the Green Bay Packers, Favre unleashed the skills and swashbuckling that carried him to the top of his profession.
When he retired after a 20-year career, he owned nearly every passing mark in the record book. Favre completed 6,300 of his 10,169 attempts (62.0 percent) for 71,838 yards and 508 touchdowns with 336 interceptions.
Favre told the Associated Press that he grew up watching the NFL and idolizing another man on the All-Time Team.
"When I was a little kid, I wanted to play pro football,” Favre said. “I wanted to be Roger Staubach. That is who I looked up to and who was my favorite player, and he's still my guy. To be able to do exactly what I wanted to do and accomplish so much ... have all the passing records [upon retirement]? Are you kidding me?"
Favre played in Super Bowls XXXI and XXXII.
"I never thought about Pro Bowls never thought about MVPs," he said. "I envisioned what it would be to run out on the field for Super Bowls. How cool that would be. I got to live that, and everything that has come after: Are you kidding me?"
Earlier in the week, former USM standout Ray Guy was selected to the ESPN first-team All-Time All-American Team as its punter to celebrate 150 years of college football.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.