Staying safe while shooting fireworks for New Year celebrations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New Year’s Eve is next week and that means people will be shooting fireworks in the celebration.
David Thomas, Pine Belt Fireworks owner, is sharing tips you need to keep in mind to stay safe while celebrating.
“Always assume, even if the fuse goes out, always assume it’s dangerous,” said Thomas. “When you get done using one, the safety warning is now to light and water the product. If you put it in the trash can, there’s a little glow still or ash that can catch back on fire.”
Thomas also says to make sure all children are under adult supervision.
"I know a lot of people like to have the children light them, again, use a long stem or wick or basic igniters, that way their fingers are safely away from the fuse when it does catch fire,” said Thomas.
Thomas says it’s also important to make sure you read the labels on the box carefully before lighting the fuse.
“The product is dangerous,” said Thomas. “Which is why all the safely rules are there and why you have a seven second burn on the fuse so you can safely get away from the product before it lights.”
But most importantly, Thomas says to make sure you have fun.
“We want it to be safe. We want you to enjoy it and enjoy the show,” said Thomas. “These things can be beautiful, they are getting more powerful, which means higher bursts, more height and more color. There is always a danger to it and we want you to be safe out there.”
