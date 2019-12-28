Some Pine Belt retailers unsure about details of new tobacco minimum age law

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a new federal law that sets the minimum age to buy tobacco products at 21 years old.
President Donald Trump signed that measure into law last week.
It applies to products like cigarettes and vaping devices.
The FDA’s website says the law is in effect, but some Pine Belt retailers say they’re not sure if that’s true.
“We’re trying to figure out exactly what they want us to do, but we have yet to receive any concrete orders or confirmations or laws from them,” said Royce Lanaux, manager of Cloud 9 Vapors in Petal. “So, we’re hanging in there. We have yet to up our age limit here, personally.”
“First, [the government] said 90 days, but we’ve heard from another government source that it might be this summer, we just don’t know, it’s not really good for anybody in the tobacco industry right now,” Lanaux said.
Smokey’s Discount Tobacco of Petal, on the other hand, raised the age requirement to 21 on Friday.
“Our owner and our manager put a sign up on the counter to let everyone know that it’s effective immediately here,” said Charlotte Sullivan, an employee of Smokey’s Discount Tobacco.
“I was just surprised that it happened this fast,” Sullivan said. “I knew whenever they mentioned it that they would go ahead and do it, because years ago, when I was younger, I remember them raising the alcohol age the same way, so I knew that they were going to.”
Employees of two vape shops in Laurel said Friday they won’t sell to anyone under 21.
But, a manager of a Laurel discount tobacco and beer store said their minimum age requirement remains at 18.
Many states have already raised the ages for purchasing tobacco, but the new law mandates it nationwide.
