Quarterback Change for Mississippi State ahead of Music City Bowl

According to a 247 Sports report, Shrader and a teammate on the defensive side of the ball were involved in a altercation after a practice drill Thursday, resulting in a eye injury for Shrader. Shrader’s eye won’t require surgery and will be fully healed by the end of January. Shrader has completed 88 of 153 passes for 1,170 yards with eight TDs and five interceptions. He is the Bulldogs’ second-leading rusher with 587 yards on 113 carries and six TDs.