Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi asks appeals court to reconsider abortion ruling
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is asking a federal appeals court to reconsider a ruling that said the state’s ban on most abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy is unconstitutional. The ruling was issued Dec. 13 by a panel of three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Republican Gov. Phil Bryant said the next day that he wants the state to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Papers filed Friday are an in-between step. Mississippi is asking the full 5th Circuit to toss out the panel’s decision and reconsider the case.
DRUG OVERDOSES-MISSISSIPPI
Coroner: Drug overdoses kill 3 people in 2 days in 1 county
PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi coroner says three people in a single county died of drug overdoses last weekend. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said all three deaths are believed to be from the use of heroin laced with the painkiller fentanyl. Turnage says the deaths were reported Dec. 21 and 22. He says they appeared to be accidental and not a form of suicide.
CAR-BURNED BODY
Woman's burned body found in car in Mississippi
UTICA, Miss. (AP) — A 57-year-old woman was found burned to death inside a car in Mississippi. News outlets report Claiborne County Sheriff Frank Davis says Sondra Cook was discovered around 6 a.m. Thursday near Utica. Davis says her body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. The investigation into the death is ongoing.
POLICE SHOOTING-MISSISSIPPI
Coroner releases name of man killed by police in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death by a police officer in south Mississippi. Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel identifies him as 46-year-old Kenneth Collins of Lumberton. The shooting happened Sunday off U.S. Highway 98, near Turtle Creek Mall, when Hattiesburg police responded to a call for service. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore says the man was armed. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the shooting, as is the usual case with shootings that involve law enforcement officers in the state. The name of the Hattiesburg officer has not been released.
SPILLWAY LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: US Army spillway opening hurts wildlife, localities
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A lawsuit in Mississippi alleges the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Mississippi River Commission hurt wildlife and localities by opening the Bonnet Carré Spillway in Louisiana for prolonged periods of time without considering the consequences. The federal lawsuit filed this week by several cities, counties and groups accuses the corps and commission of violating federal law by opening the spillway more frequently. News outlets report the lawsuit seeks a temporary injunction that requires the corps to consult local governments about how to minimize the impacts of opening the spillway. It also wants the defendants to study the impacts of frequent spillway openings and offer ways to mitigate damage.
CHRISTMAS PARTY-STABBING
15-year-old charged as adult in stabbing at Christmas party
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A 15-year-old Mississippi teenager faces an aggravated assault charge after a stabbing at a Christmas party. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell, in a news release, said Tyler William Reed, of Escatawpa, is being charged as an adult. The victim, 37-year-old David Michael Woodard, of Lucedale, was stabbed in the chest while at Reed's home for a Chistmas get-together. Woodard underwent surgery at Singing River Hospital. His condition was not immediately available. Ezell says no motive for the attack has been found at this time.