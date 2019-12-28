Don’t let holiday trash make you a target for burglars

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The year is winding down, Christmas decorations are going back into storage and gift boxing and packaging are ready to be thrown out. Before you toss them in your regular trash, be sure to keeping them out of sight of potential burglars.
The City of Hattiesburg is helping folks stay safe. Here’s what to expect before you throw your trash out.
“If it’s a small enough box, you can always tear them up and put them inside their cans or put them inside of bags and that way people passing wont see them,” said Lana Britton of the Hattiesburg Sanitation Department. “Call us and let us know, and we would send a truck, pickup truck, garbage truck, whatever to take care of it that way it wouldn’t have to sit out in front your house.”
Gay Polk-Payton is a resident of Hattiesburg who often utilizes the city’s help to stay safe. Polk-Payton was affected by last week’s storms and says her television was impacted and after working with her cable company, they determined it was in fact the TV and not the cable.
She says she got a new television to replace the old one and didn’t want to leave the box out in front of her house.
“I just didn’t want a box that said 75 inch big screen TV," Polk-Payton said. "I didn’t want that sitting out in the street, and you know somebody might want to break into my house.”
On the city’s website, Mayor Toby Barker is working to keep Hattiesburg an attractive destination city.
“We are doing our part to make our streets cleaner,” Barker said.
For more information, you can visit hattiesburgms.com.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.