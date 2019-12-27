Up to 30% of koalas may have died in Australian bushfires

The government considers the furry critters to be ‘vulnerable’

Up to 30% of koalas may have died in Australian bushfires
There are only about 40,000-100,000 koalas remaining after "uncontrolled habitat destruction,” according to Australia Zoo. (Source: CNN)
December 27, 2019 at 3:44 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 3:44 PM

(CNN/Gray News) – Australia’s koala populations are at risk and a large portion of them may have died in recent wildfires.

Minister for Environment Susan Ley said Friday that up to 30% may have been killed in bushfires in New South Wales, a state in the country’s southeast.

Australia is working with koala experts, she said.

Thirsty Koala

Came across this thirsty little guy while out at the Cuddlee Creek fire this afternoon, gave him a few bottles of water and he was on his way!

Posted by Oakbank Balhannah CFS on Saturday, December 21, 2019

Millions of dollars have been allocated for the care and release of koalas that were caught in the fires.

There are only about 40,000-100,000 koalas remaining after "uncontrolled habitat destruction,” according to Australia Zoo.

“We believe the wild population of koalas is critically threatened and in need of our protection,” the zoo’s website says.

The Australian Koala Foundation considers the species “functionally extinct,” meaning that it’s on its way to extinction or no longer plays a role in an ecosystem.

The Australian government lists the population as “vulnerable.”

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.