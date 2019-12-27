Two charged in Hattiesburg bank robbery

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police arrested two people in connection to a Dec. 13 bank robbery in Hattiesburg.
Cassidy Faith Smith and Thomas Wesley Norris, both of Purvis, were taken into custody in the 500 block of Courtney Road in Purvis Friday with assistance from the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.
Police charged Smith with one count of robbery and tampering with evidence. Norris was charged with tampering with evidence.
The charges stem from a robbery at First Southern Bank on Old Highway 11.
Police said a woman entered the bank and passed a note demanding money before leaving the scene.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.