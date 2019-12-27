Showers and storms possible through the weekend

We started off your Friday with mostly cloudy skies and some light showers with temperatures in the low 60s. Today will be mostly cloudy with hit-or-miss showers and highs in the upper 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 60s this evening with lows in the mid-50s.
A cold front will swing though on Saturday and Sunday. This will give us a good chance of rain and thunderstorms this weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s. We can’t rule out a strong storm on two on Sunday, but the parameters are not really lining up that great. The biggest concern should be gusty winds and heavy rain.
Then, we’ll cool down to the mid-50s to end the year. A few showers will be possible on New Year’s Day with better chances moving in next Thursday and Friday.
