Pine Belt shoppers take advantage of post-Christmas sales

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many South Mississippians took part in one more holiday tradition Thursday.
They headed to malls and shopping centers to make returns or take advantage of after-Christmas sales.
There were many people at Turtle Creek mall, exchanging or returning presents, spending gift cards or looking for great bargains.
And the day after Christmas is also a big day for retailers.
“I’ve never been post-Christmas shopping, but this is my first time, so there’s pretty good deals and stuff,” said Brian Dickens, a shopper from Ellisville.
“I think everyone has the same thing on their mind to do today, find deals,” said Leticia Pittman, a shopper from McComb.
“It doesn’t compare with a Black Friday or a Super Saturday, but as far as traffic and sales, it’s a great day,” said Stacy Woodard, general manager of Turtle Creek Mall.
And Woodard said in general, up to 40% of retail sales are made in the last quarter of the year.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.