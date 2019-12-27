Laurel family trying to recover from tornado

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Shilk Watkins and her family lost almost everything when the EF-3 tornado ripped through Laurel on the night of Dec. 16
“We don’t have anywhere to go,” said Watkins. “We don’t have any clothes. We don’t have anything, we don’t have anything. We don’t have clothes. We don’t have food. We are trying to stay together as a family. We just went through this tragedy. My daughter lost everything that she had. The Red Cross is telling us that they are going to do this and going to do that. It’s been over a week. We are having to live with family.”
Watkins says it’s been hard trying to find a place to stay and get the basic necessities her family needs, especially with it being the holidays.
“Usually we cook a big Christmas dinner, Thanksgiving dinner,” said Watkins. “Just last month we had Thanksgiving dinner here in our dining room. Our whole family came. For Christmas, I couldn’t cook, I couldn’t do anything. We had no food or anything.”
Watkins says she and her family have reached out to disaster assistance agencies for aid but have had little to no luck getting help.
“The Red Cross has already told us they came out twice to look at the house,” said Watkins. “They told us it was minor damage. They said they were not coming back out anymore. We asked them if they went into the back of the house and they said no. I told them wires and stuff was hanging in the house and they told me that’s a danger so, they definitely would not be coming back out.”
Watkins’ home has two destroyed bedrooms, busted windows and many other damages from the tornado.
