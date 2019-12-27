Laurel family trying to recover from tornado

“We don’t have anywhere to go,” said Watkins. “We don’t have any clothes. We don’t have anything, we don’t have anything. We don’t have clothes. We don’t have food. We are trying to stay together as a family. We just went through this tragedy. My daughter lost everything that she had. The Red Cross is telling us that they are going to do this and going to do that. It’s been over a week. We are having to live with family.”