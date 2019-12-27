Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two elderly sisters have completed their goal of attending mass at every single Catholic church in the Archdiocese of New Orleans. It took them nearly 20 years. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports that Beverly Kelly and her sister, Pat Mahaffey, crossed the final church off their list on Sunday when they attended 11 a.m. mass at the St. Joseph Abbey Church near Covington. It was the 160th church where the sisters attended Mass. That's more than the 120 churches and chapels in the archdiocese. But some churches have closed since they started their journey. They also went to some churches outside the New Orleans area.