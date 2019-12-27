Jefferson Davis County’s Mancuso named WDAM-TV Coach of Year

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With 20-plus years coaching experience and a perfect 8-0 record in December, 2019′s WDAM Coach of the Year is everything the Pine Belt stands for: heart, determination and discipline.
“Coach [Lance] Mancuso, he’s one of those old coaches, the hard-nosed type coaches, the blue-collar type coaches,” said Racheem Boothe, a Southern Miss linebacker and Bassfield graduate.
In seven of his 12 years in Bassfield, the outcome has been a state championship for Lance Mancuso.
“He’s going to let his players know whatever they do, whatever they put into the game or practice, there’s going to be a bigger outcome to it,” said Malik Shorts, USM defesnive back and Jefferson Davis High School graduate.
A dynasty he’s built since first arriving from Poplarville in 2008, bringing with him the Wing-T offense and a new philosophy of how football is to be played in Bassfield.
“That very first year, I had a very talented senior group," Mancuso said. "They were wanting to go back to the spread. There was about eight of them sitting in this locker room right here, and I just told them, ‘This is what we’re going to do.’ And I was a little concerned if they’d even show up for practice that evening, but they did. I think after that we ran off 12 games in a row and got beat in South State. That one incident right there could’ve changed everything from where we’re at right now.”
There began a legacy, the very next season Bassfield won its first state title in 23 years, followed by four straight from 2012-2015.
The consolidation of Prentiss and Bassfield into Jefferson Davis County presented a new challenge for coach Mancuso, not one he couldn’t handle as the Jaguars captured a state crown in their inaugural season.
Then came 2019.
“No doubt, it was the most challenging year that I’ve ever experienced," Mancuso said. "Tested my will to want to coach.”
Marred by injuries, Jefferson Davis sat at 2-6 and 0-2 in one of the toughest regions in Mississippi.
Consumed with doubt and second-guessing, Mancuso stayed the course.
His attitude reflected through the players who reeled off eight straight wins to capture the class 3A championship.
“You know, we always ask the kids to just believe in what we’re doing and buy in to how we’re doing things," Mancuso said. "Do I truly believe in it? Do the assistant coaches truly believe in it? When the kids saw us not panic, I think that even gave them greater confidence.”
A rush of emotions for the head coach who’s won eight state titles, none more special than this one, with his dad watching from above.
“I know my dad’s up there for the first time looking down and I just hope he’s proud,” Mancuso said. “I told myself, ‘Well, maybe dad was kind of looking down and testing me, all the things he had taught me in the past to believe.’ To finally reach the pinnacle, it was almost like a ‘wo moment.”
Mancuso has provided the city of Bassfield with several wow moments. Raising that gold football just never seems to get old.
