Jefferson Davis County’s Mancuso named WDAM-TV Coach of Year

“That very first year, I had a very talented senior group," Mancuso said. "They were wanting to go back to the spread. There was about eight of them sitting in this locker room right here, and I just told them, ‘This is what we’re going to do.’ And I was a little concerned if they’d even show up for practice that evening, but they did. I think after that we ran off 12 games in a row and got beat in South State. That one incident right there could’ve changed everything from where we’re at right now.”