First Alert: Low-end severe weather threat Sunday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Both Saturday and Sunday will feature the chance for rain and the potential for a severe storm or two. That said, thankfully, the overall threat is much, much lower than a week and a half ago when a few strong tornadoes ripped through the area.
What to expect:
Rain will begin as early as Saturday afternoon. The rain may be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning. There may be a brief heavier shower that kicks out some 30 mph wind gusts, too. But the weather on Saturday should be pretty benign, all things considered.
Sunday a second batch of rain will move through along a cold front. This round may feature some stronger storms.
Threats:
The highest potential for severe weather will likely be between 1 pm and 7pm on Sunday. That is when heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 60mph and a brief tornado will be possible.
Timing:
Saturday, the rain will begin after noon and be generally light-to-moderate. Rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning will be possible, too.
The rain will be hit and miss through the evening and into the overnight hours and through the day on Sunday.
Unknowns:
Right now, with the way things are lining up in the atmosphere, we don't even know if a severe storm will develop. This is a case where we have all the ingredients we need - we just don't know if those things will happen in right place and the right time.
Unlike earlier this month where we had all the ingredients and we knew things would like up correctly, it was just a matter of where... In this case it is more a matter of "if" rather than "when".
Preparations:
Have your NOAA Weather Radio programmed with fully-charged batteries available for it. If you must travel, make sure to check the weather conditions, watches, warnings and advisories before venturing out the door. Review your Severe Weather Plan and know what you would do if a severe storm or tornado was near you. If you don't feel comfortable riding out a storm where you live, make a plan regarding when you would leave your home and where you would go. Also, download the WDAM Weather App so, if the power goes out, you still have access to live, streaming coverage of any updates about the weather.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
