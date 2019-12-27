Firework season returns ahead of New Year

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Many people in the Pine Belt will be setting off fireworks to kick off the New Year.
What better way to ring in the New Year than to create your own firework show? Firework shops are sprouting back up all around the Pine Belt after a hiatus following the Fourth of July. The good thing about fireworks? They don’t have an expiration date, according to Big Pop owner David Chancellor.
Chancellor has been selling fireworks in his retail store in Ellisville for more than 26 years. He says he enjoys seeing his customers every season and watching kids grow up coming to the shop.
His next generation, his 5-year-old grandson, Ruston, often spends time with him in the store helping stock the shelves. Ruston will help you find the perfect firework to add to your show, he suggests the smiley faces or the sparklers.
Chancellor is well versed in varieties of fireworks and safety. He says all the fireworks have a warning label on them, so make sure you read the instructions.
Also, you should never attempt to alter the firework or use it in a way it was not intended to be used for. You should never try to re-light a firework if it doesn’t work.
It is important to buy your fireworks from a reputable vendor.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, around 180 people are sent to the emergency room due to firework-related injuries during holidays. In order to avoid an expensive trip to the hospital, remember to think before you get your lighter out.
Remember to check with your local law enforcement about rules for fireworks use in your area and always be aware of your surroundings before lighting that fuse.
