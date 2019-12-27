Crosby, Alcorn State visit Santa Clara

SUPER SENIORS: Alcorn State has relied heavily on its seniors. Crosby, Corey Tillery, Deshaw Andrews, Maurice Howard and Kobe Wilson have collectively accounted for 65 percent of the team's scoring this year and 64 percent of all Braves points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 41.7 percent of the 24 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 9 over his last three games. He's also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.