Coroner identifies 2 killed in Eastabuchie crash

EASTABUCHIE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left two people dead and sent a third to the hospital this week.
Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the crash was reported just before midnight on Eastabuchie Road near Lynn Ray Road.
Klem said 38-year-old Jason Dye, of Ovett, and 19-year-old Dakota Holmes, of Richton, died at the scene. A third person was taken to the hospital, but officials could not provide an update on their condition.
Investigator John Tryner, with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, said the crash remains under investigation, and more details will be available when the final report is complete.
