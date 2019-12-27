2 arrested in pair of Hub City gas station robberies

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police have arrested a pair of men suspected of robbing two gas stations in Hattiesburg just days apart.
Police said Kenny Thompson, of Hattiesburg, and Quarick Thompson, of Hazlehurst, were taken into custody around 3 p.m. Friday on South 11th Avenue.
HPD officials said Kenny and Quarick were arrested in connection with the Dec. 24 armed robbery at the A&B Food Mart on Hardy Street and the Dec. 22 armed robbery at the Americans Fuel Time on Hardy Street.
Charges for both suspects are pending. Police said no further details will be released at this time.
