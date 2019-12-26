15-year-old Escatawpa teen accused of stabbing Lucedale man on Christmas

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old is being charged as an adult after authorities say he stabbed a man on Christmas Day.
Tyler William Reed is charged with aggravated assault and is currently behind bars at Jackson County Adult Detention Center.
According to the sheriff’s department, Reed stabbed 37-year-old David Michael Woodard of Lucedale in the chest Wednesday evening while the victim was at the teen’s home. Woodard - who is friends with Reed’s family - was at their house to celebrate the Christmas holiday.
Woodard was taken to Singing River Hospital, where he underwent surgery.
The stabbing is still under investigation, said Sheriff Mike Ezell, adding that no motive for the attack has been found at this time.
Reed was taken to the Jackson County jail and is being held without bond after appearing Thursday morning before County Court Judge Mark Watts.
*Because he is a minor, WLOX has chosen not to show Reed’s mug shot.
