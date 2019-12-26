Travelers brace themselves for one of the worst travel days of the year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Thursday is projected to be one of the worst days to travel.
According to Airlines for America, 2.9 million travelers are expected to fly on Thursday and Friday.
A record number of Americans were expected to travel this holiday season with December 26 being one of the busiest days.
At Armstrong International Airport the amount of travelers this year is the highest total in almost 20 years. Not only will it be busy in the skies, but also on the roads.
AAA projects that trips will take twice as long as normal in major U.S. cities.
“We know that we’re expecting a large increase in flyers. Around a five percent increase in traveling for the holiday,” says Don Redman with AAA. “It’s going to be a nightmare on some days and so we strongly encourage our members, especially with the new Armstrong International terminal, everything’s worked out, to start arriving about two and a half hours in advance just so they can work out all of the kinks. There may be some delays on the road you aren’t anticipating. If you wait to get to the airport an hour in advance you may miss that flight.”
