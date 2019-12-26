Some opting for restaurants for Christmas meals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christmas day is associated with family time and meals. Some choose to travel to a family member’s house, some prepare a dish at home and others drive over to a restaurant to enjoy their Christmas meal.
Javier Moreno, of Dixie, was at Shoney’s for a lunch with his mom. He said he was looking forward to spending time with her.
The Tischer family brought a large group to Shoney’s to spend time with each other. Shoney’s offered a special “Christmas Day Feast” with holiday favorite dishes and sides in a buffet. They even offered a takeout option. The line to go through the buffet was filled with hungry guests filling plates.
Another establishment open on Christmas day was Waffle House, who do not close their doors. Every person that came and left was wished a Merry Christmas from the whole staff. The waitresses and cooks were also dressed in holiday attire.
“Well, Waffle House on Christmas is one heck of an experience," said Woody Sorenson, Waffle House division manager. "It is high-volume, many happy customers, people dressed up like Santa Claus, people dressed up like elves, everybody on the grill. We’re having a great experience feeding as many customers as we can just trying to bring some cheer in the neighborhood.”
A moment in history for another young newlywed couple, Lauren and Dr. John Lloyd Martin, who shared their first Christmas meal as a married couple at Waffle House.
With Dr. Martin working on this holiday, his wife was bummed he wouldn’t be able to eat with her. He was able to surprise her and go to Waffle House with her to mark the momentous occasion.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.